Dharmendra Pradhan meets Padma Shri awardee D Prakash Rao's family in Cuttack

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday visited met family of Padma Shri awardee D Prakash Rao in Cuttack.

ANI | Cuttack (Odisha) | Updated: 23-01-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 15:18 IST
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan speaking to ANI after visiting Padma Shri awardee D Prakash Rao's residence in Cuttack. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday visited met family of Padma Shri awardee D Prakash Rao in Cuttack Rao, a noted social activist passed away on January 13 this year while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack. He was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

Pradhan, who reached Rao's residence earlier in the day, said that Rao had set an example by his contribution to improve quality of life of those people living in slums. "Padma Shri awardee D Prakash Rao is no more with us. In a small city like Cuttack, Rao had set an example by his contribution to improve the quality of life of slum dwellers. It was only a few years ago, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Cuttack, that the world came to know about Rao's contributions to society," he said.

"Rao will always be an inspiration for the people", he further added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

