Delhi Court adjourns hearing in complaint against 'Tandav' to April 19

A Delhi Court on Saturday adjourned the hearing in a criminal complaint seeking action against the makers of Saif Sli Khan starrer web series 'Tandav' for April 19, 2021.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 17:02 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi Court on Saturday adjourned the hearing in a criminal complaint seeking action against the makers of Saif Sli Khan starrer web series 'Tandav' for April 19, 2021. Umesh Kumar, Metropolitan Magistrate of Patiala House Court complex adjourned the hearing for April 19 as the court was hearing the matters through video conferencing only as per its schedule.

The criminal complaint has been filed under section 200 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). It sought summoning, commencing of trial under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and punishing the accused persons alleging that the web series is provoking communal disharmony and is hurting the sentiments of Hindus. Complainant Vishnu Gupta, founder of Hindu Sena, through the complaint stated that the director, writer, actors and others have targeted the Government of India and the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

"The Tandav web series has without any legal justification shown that Police is doing illegal encounters of Muslims under the Government of Uttar Pradesh, with the mala-fide and criminal intention to defame the state government and create an atmosphere of hatred between Muslims and Hindus," the complaint mentioned. The complaint copy has mentioned the names of Ali Abbas Zafar (Director), Aparna Purohit (Amazon Prime's India Head of original content), Himanshu Krishna Mehra (Producer), Gaurav Solanki (Writer), Saif Ali Khan (Actor), Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub (Actor), Gauhar Khan (Actor) as accused.

Earlier on Thursday, a team of Uttar Pradesh police reached director Ali Abbas Zafar's residence in Mumbai to serve him notice over allegedly hurting religious sentiments. This comes after an FIR was registered at Lucknow's Hazratganj Kotwali against Purohit, Zafar, Himanshu Krishna Mehra, Gaurav Solanki and others in the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

