Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh CM inaugurates incubation centres for agri startups

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 23-01-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 17:33 IST
C'garh CM inaugurates incubation centres for agri startups
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@bhupeshbaghel)

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday inaugurated two incubation centresat Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya (IGKV) Raipur topromote startups and innovators in agriculture and alliedsectors, a government official here said.

While virtually inaugurating Biotech Incubation Centreand Agri-Business Incubation and Production Centre to mark thebirth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas ChandraBose, Baghel said every university in the state shouldestablish incubation and manufacturing hubs to promote newbusiness ideas.

Underlining the role of youth in state's 'Gadhbo NavaChhattisgarh' (create a new Chhattisgarh) campaign, he saidall educational institutions should work towards developingentrepreneurial skills in youth.

The incubation centres will provide infrastructure,technology, financial and business networking assistance tobudding innovators and entrepreneurs in the agri-biotechnologyand agriculture sector, a public relations officer of the IGKVsaid.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone fora new building of the biotech incubation centre, which is apart of the biotechnology park, a joint project of IGKV Raipurand state Agriculture department, he said.

The project will be completed in two phases, theofficial said.

In the first phase, the new building of theincubation centre will be set up at a cost of Rs 30 crore inthe university campus in the next two years, where 23companies will be provided facilities for their offices andlabs, he said.

They will also be given technical and businessnetworking guidance, the official said.

Startups related to agri-biotech, healthcare biotechand food processing will be given preference there, he said.

In the second phase of the project, a 'businessenterprises zone' will be developed on 9.59 hectare land inMungi village in Arang area of Raipur district, where 23companies will be provided research, technical andinfrastructure facilities, he said.

Similarly, in the agri-business and incubation centre,young entrepreneurs will be given training and the opportunityto launch their startups, the PRO said.

At present, 94 entrepreneurs are being trained atthe agri-business incubation centre, while 24 companies havealready set up offices there, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: James Bond movie 'No Time to Die' delayed again amid a pandemic; Chinese government film marks a year since Wuhan lockdown and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.James Bond movie No Time to Die delayed again amid a pandemicThe global release of the James Bond movie No Time to Die was postponed to October from April, its producers said, anot...

Police detain 1,090 people at Russia rallies to back Kremlin foe Navalny

Russian police have detained 1,090 people at unauthorised rallies across Russia on Saturday in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the OVD-Info protest monitor said.At least 40,000 people joined a protest in central Moscow, according ...

UP govt taking necessary steps to promote sports: Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh government is taking all necessary steps to promote sports in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday as he inaugurated a state-of-the-art indoor stadium in Noida.Inaugurating the newly built facility in...

Shahid Kapoor treats fans to steaming shirtless picture from Goa trip

Bollywood powerhouse Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in the 2019 hit film Kabir Singh, recently treated his fans to a steaming picture of himself from his Goa trip. The picture, shared on Instagram on Saturday, features the actor lying shi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021