Leopard killed, meat consumed; 5 arrested

A full-grown leopard was trapped,killed and portion of its meat consumed by five villagershere, police said.

The five, hailing from Mankulam in the high-range Idukkidistrict, were arrested on Friday, forest officials said.

The animal's skin, teeth and claws have been recoveredfrom the arrested, Mankulam Range Forest officer V BUdayasooryan, told PTI.

The incident is said to have occurred on Wednesday.

The animal, believed to be 6-7 year-old, was trapped bylaying a snare by the accused.

The leopard used to strayinto their farm, harming theircattle.

The accused have been charged under various sections ofthe Wildlife Protection Act, produced before a court andremanded to custody.