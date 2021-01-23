'Chintan Baithak' of Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways concludes today

Left Menu
The three-day 'Chintan Baithak' of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways chaired by Minister Mansukh Mandaviya with chairpersons of all major ports and senior officials of the ministry concluded today.

ANI | Kutch (Gujarat) | Updated: 23-01-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 18:32 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The three-day 'Chintan Baithak' of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways chaired by Minister Mansukh Mandaviya with chairpersons of all major ports and senior officials of the ministry concluded today. It was held from January 21 to 23 in the Tent City of Dhordo in Kutch, Gujarat.

Various sessions included new initiatives like coastal routes that were identified for urban transportation covering the entire coastline of India. The Ministry said in a release: "Efficient utilisation of core and non-core assets of major ports were deliberated. Various technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Big Data, Geo-Fencing, data-driven traffic management in the ports, IOT-based truck platooning, GIS-based cargo tracking, etc were discussed to simplify and smoothen the operations of major ports to convert ports to 'smart ports' and further 'intelligent ports' as envisioned in Maritime India Vision-2030."

"Possibilities of restructuring Indian Ports Association, creating India's first-ever Maritime Arbitration Center to resolve maritime disputes in India itself instead of going to other countries were explored. Probabilities of establishing satellite ports for reducing the congestion and burden on major ports and attracting more cargo were also discussed," the Ministry added. The Ministry further said, "Proposed domestic and international routes of Ro-Ro and ROPAX Ferry Services were reviewed. While reviewing new proposed locations of seaplane operations, it was noted that Expression of Interest (EOI) of seaplanes has received an overwhelming response. The ways to improve the share of movement of coastal cargo were explored. The roadmap of manpower planning up to 2035 in all major ports was also examined."

In his closing remarks, Mandaviya said, ''Our larger goal is to regain India's maritime glory. With this Chintan Baithak, the coordination between all major ports will be more streamlined and will be able to work with more synergy to achieve common goals. On the concluding day of Chintan Baithak, I am happy as well as hopeful as Maritime India Vision-2030 is finalised and ready to be implemented soon." "I advise chairpersons of all major ports and officials to work with optimism, dedication, and motivation to put India on the world map as the maritime leader," he added. (ANI)

