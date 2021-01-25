Left Menu
President Kovind greets people of Himachal Pradesh on golden jubilee of statehood day

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday greeted the people of Himachal Pradesh on its 50th Statehood Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 10:53 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 10:51 IST
President of India Ram Nath Kovind (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday greeted the people of Himachal Pradesh on its 50th Statehood Day. Taking to Twitter, President Kovind said, "Congratulations to the people of Himachal Pradesh on its statehood day. Blessed with nature's gift, this brave land is a center of spirituality, culture, and tourism. Also, on many human development indicators, the state is doing very well. I wish that the state reaches the peak of development according to its geographical height (roughly translated from Hindi)."

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had yesterday visited the Ridge road, which is a large open space located in the center of Shimla, to review the preparedness of the golden jubilee function of Statehood and directed officials to make the event a success and memorable by making foolproof and elaborate arrangements. On January 25, 1971, Himachal Pradesh became the 18th State of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

