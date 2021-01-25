PM Modi applauds Election Commission on National Voters Day
"National Voters Day is an occasion to appreciate the remarkable contribution of the EC to strengthen our democratic fabric and ensure smooth conduct of elections. This is also a day to spread awareness on the need of ensuring voter registration, particularly among the youth", the Prime Minister said.
The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has appreciated the Election Commission on National Voters Day today.
(With Inputs from PIB)
