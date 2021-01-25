India will not only arrest environmental degradation, it'll be reverses too: PM

Asserting that India's action shows its commitment to the cause of climate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday it will not just meet its Paris Agreement targets but exceed them and it will not just arrest environmental degradation but reverse it too.

Besides, India will not just create new capacities but make them agent for the global good, Modi said.

Speaking virtually at the Climate Adaptation Summit, he said our lifestyle must change to adapt to climate change, holding that this sentiment should guide the world.

India's target is to have 450 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030 and its use of LED lights leading to saving 32 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emission annually, he said.

The country is going to restore 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030, he said, noting that it is providing clean cooking fuel to 80 million rural households and is connecting 64 million households to the piped water supply.

Modi asserted that India's initiatives have not been restricted to itself alone and said the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure show the power of global climate partnership.

India's civilisational ethos underscores the importance of living in harmony with nature, he said, adding that planet earth is like a mother who will nurture us if people take care of her.

The online international Climate Adaptation Summit 2021 (CAS-21) is being hosted by the Netherlands and has convened global leaders and local stakeholders.

Calling for accelerating climate adaptation action, the organisers said as our planet is getting warmer and it has a growing impact on our societies and economies, we need to adapt to a new, more extreme climate.

The two-day summit, beginning Monday, will also see the launch of a comprehensive Adaptation Action Agenda that sets out clear commitments to deliver concrete new endeavours and partnerships to make our world more resilient to the effects of climate change.

