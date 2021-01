Kremlin says vigorous efforts needed to extend Russia-U.S. New START arms treaty

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that vigorous efforts were needed to reach a deal with the United States on extending the New START nuclear arms control pact before it expires next month.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that extending the pact would be in the interests of both countries and benefit the whole world.

New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) limits the numbers of strategic nuclear warheads, missiles and bombers that Russia and the United States can deploy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)