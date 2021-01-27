Left Menu

Farmer leaders considering postponement of Feb 1 foot march to Parliament in wake of violence

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 19:11 IST
The protesting farmer leaders are considering postponement of their foot march to Parliament on February 1 against the three farm laws in the wake of violence in the national capital during the tractor parade on Republic Day.

A senior farmer leader said the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is an umbrella body of the protesting unions, will take a final call on postponement of the February 1 foot march.

The tractor parade on Tuesday that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal three new agri laws dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the city as tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

''In view of violence during tractor parade, we are considering to postpone our proposed foot march to Parliament, which was scheduled to be take place on February 1. However, a final will be taken by the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha,'' said a senior member of the umbrella body.

Another member said this was not a favourable time for the foot march to Parliament and it can be deferred.

The Delhi Police has registered 22 FIRs so far in connection with the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor parade in the national capital leaving over 300 policemen injured, officials said on Wednesday.

An official said multiple videos and CCTV footage are being scanned to identify farmers involved in the violence on Tuesday and that strict action will be taken against the culprits.

