No SONA red carpet this year with COVID-19 regulations

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said this on Wednesday when he read the statement of the Presiding Officers during a virtual press conference on Parliament’s readiness to host this year’s State of the Nation Address (SONA). 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 27-01-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 19:23 IST
Mothapo said after the delivery of the State of the Nation Address on 11 February, the two Houses will again converge jointly in a hybrid platform to debate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech over two days, 16 and 17 February. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Presiding Officers of Parliament have announced that given the current COVID-19 regulations, this year's State of the Nation Address will be different, with no SONA red carpet, ceremonial guard and many other activities associated with the event.

Only 50 people will be allowed in the National Assembly chamber and while the President will address the joint sitting of Parliament physically in Parliament, most Members of Parliament and some from other arms of the State and the diplomatic corps will follow proceedings virtually.

"The Presiding Officers of Parliament have received correspondence from the President of the Republic requesting a joint sitting and upon consultation, agreed to schedule the address on Thursday, February 11 at 19:00," Mothapo said.

In strict adherence to the National State of Disaster regulations, this year's SONA will take the form of a hybrid joint sitting, with at least no more than 50 Members of Parliament, representatives from the Judiciary and the Executive in the physical chamber and the rest of this category connecting virtually.

"Other categories that will virtually form part of this important event include Premiers, Speakers and other special delegates representing provinces in the National Council of Provinces, eminent persons, diplomatic corps, distinguished guests and members of the public.

"Due to the limited number of persons permitted within the precinct of Parliament, and Parliament's sensitivity to the prevailing conditions, various ceremonial aspects that usually characterise the SONA have been suspended.

"In this regard, there will be no red carpet and procession of the three arms of the State; physical participation of the junior and civil guard of honour; eminent persons; imbongi (praise singer); military parade that leads the presidential procession onto a saluting dais on the steps of the National Assembly; the guard of honour by the National Ceremonial Guard, and the 21-gun salute," Mothapo said.

The State of the Nation Address is called by the President in terms of Section 42(5) of the Constitution. It is a joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament – the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces - and one of the rare occasions that bring together the three arms of the State under one roof.

Mothapo said SONA provides the President with an opportunity to speak to the nation on the general state of South Africa, to reflect on a wide range of political, economic and social matters within the domestic and global contexts, to account to the nation on the work of government and to set out the programme of action for the coming year.

Traditionally, the President makes key government announcements during this important joint sitting of Parliament.

"Since late last year, Parliament has been preparing for SONA by engaging various stakeholders. SONA in its nature is a ceremonial joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament, called specifically for only one item on the agenda, the President's State of the Nation Address. The sitting is presided over jointly by the National Assembly Speaker and the National Council of Provinces Chairperson under the applicable joint rules of Parliament.

"Where possible and appropriate, some of these traditional features shall take place virtually, in keeping with the significance and character of the Address."

Mothapo said after the delivery of the State of the Nation Address on 11 February, the two Houses will again converge jointly in a hybrid platform to debate President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech over two days, 16 and 17 February.

The President will reply to the debate by Members of Parliament on 18 February.

"Due to the hybrid nature of this year's SONA, the event will cost the most minimum of the budget envisaged, which is R2.2 million. The significant savings expected will be redirected to modernising the technological capabilities of Parliament to enhance its constitutional functions of public participation, oversight and law-making.

"Due to the socio-economic hardships facing South Africans, Parliament had over the years scaled down on SONA and drastically cut its budget."

The Presiding Officers emphasised that the full amount budgeted, may not be used, with the entire hybrid event, expected to cost much lower than the amount budgeted.

"All the joint sittings on the President's SONA, the parliamentary debate on SONA and the President's reply to the debate will be broadcast live both on radio and television, as well as streamed live on social media platforms, Parliamentary television and Parliament's YouTube channels," said Mothapo.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

