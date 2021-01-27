Private bus operators in Bengal call off 3-day strike

Private bus operators in WestBengal called off a three-day strike from Thursday following ameeting with state government officials on Wednesday, a leaderof the organisations said.

Private bus owners organisations had called the strikedemanding lowering of diesel prices and an increase in fares.

Following a meeting with senior officials, theoperators said that the state government has assured that itwill write to the Central government on their demand forlevying GST on diesel prices in place of various taxes imposedby the Centre and the states.

They said that the state government has also said thatit will look into the operators' other demands.

The strike was called off for the time being in viewof the assurances, they said, adding that the next round ofmeeting with the state government has been scheduled onFebruary 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)