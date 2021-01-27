Left Menu

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 27-01-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 23:14 IST
Germany's Maas agrees in call with U.S.'s Blinken to cooperate closely

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas spoke with new U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday and agreed to cooperate closely on a broad range of issues, the German Foreign Ministry said in a tweet. "In their first call, FM HeikoMaas complimented his new US colleague SecBlinken on his appointment," the ministry said.

"Both agreed on cooperating closely on a broad range of issues such as China's global role, the JCPoA, our joint engagement in Afghanistan and the fight against climate change." The JCPoA, or Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, is a 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which allows for sanctions on Iran if Tehran violates the deal.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models.

