L&T builds 3 heavy LC-Max reactors for HPCL's Visakh Refinery

Larsen & Toubro on Thursday flagged off three LC-Max reactors weighing 2,313 tonnes each to Hindustan Petroleum Co Ltd's (HPCL) Visakh Refinery.

The three reactors will be deployed at the country's first residue upgrade facility (RUF) by HPCL's Visakh Refinery Modernisation Project five months ahead of schedule, HPCL Chairman and Managing Director M K Surana said flagging off the reactors in Hazira.

These reactors will convert the heaviest crudes to high-quality BS-VI diesel, as well as increase feedstock and improve product flexibility.

The reactors, designed and built in collaboration with Engineers India, will sail in single piece directly to Visakhapatnam from L&T's fully integrated, modern coastal manufacturing facility in Hazira in Gujarat.

L&T Group Managing Director and Chief Executive S N Subrahmanyan said the project was initially scheduled to be completed in 20 months but due to the pandemic, an additional 10 months were given. However, the company could complete the project within 25 months, he added.

Surana said the national oil company has been sharing a long-standing relationship with L&T and excluding this project, the company has Rs 25,000 crore worth of orders with the engineering major as part of its Rs 1.1-lakh crore capital expenditure (capex) plan ending 2024.

HPCL Director (Refineries) Vinod S Shenoy said manufacturing this first-of-its-kind critical equipment is remarkable. With this early delivery of the reactors, the Visakh project stands benefitted.

Subrahmanyan said their heavy engineering shops are the only ones in the country to have consistently dispatched the largest, heaviest, longest and most complex process plant equipment to global clients ahead of schedule.

The Rs 26,264-crore Visakh Refinery Modernisation Project will increase the capacity from 8.33 million tonnes to 15 million tonnes and is shceduled for comminssioning in mid-2022 now, from the originally planned mid-2020. The original project cost was fixed at Rs 20,928 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)