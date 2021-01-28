Alappuzha bypass thrown open to public

Union Minister for RoadTransport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Kerala Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan on Thursday jointly opened to the public a6.8 km two-lane Alappuzha bypass on NH66 from Kommady toKalarcode in a virtually organised function.

The project was constructed spending a total of Rs 348crore RPT Rs 348 crore on engineering, procurement andconstruction (EPC) basis with 50:50 cost sharing between thegovernment of Kerala and the Government of India, officialssaid.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Union Ministers VK Singh and V Muraleedharan also joined online at theinaugural function here attended by state ministers GSudhakaran, T M Thomas Isaac and P Thilothaman and people'srepresentatives.

Speaking at the function, Gadkari said the project,having a 4.8 km elevated highway, is very important from thetourism point of view.

He extended special thanks to the Chief Minister andthe state government for their contribution in executing theproject.

In his address, Chief Minister Vijayan noted that theKerala government and the Central government have been able towork together effectively on various developmentalinitiatives.

''The inauguration of the bypass in Alappuzha is yetanother example of how cooperative federalism can make adifference in the lives of our people,'' the chief ministersaid.

The project was executed nearly five decades after itwas mooted.

It got delayed for several years on various accounts,officials said.

