Left Menu

Odisha Forest personnel rescue leopard

His conditionwas stated to be out of danger, police said.After being rescued safely, the big cat was releasedin the Kiriamba dense forest, said Divisional Forest OfficerGhumusar South Satya Narayan Behura.Veterinary doctors treated the rescued leopard beforeit was released in the dense forest, he said.The forest personnel took around four-hours to rescuethe big cat by using the net and shifting it to the forestoffice and subsequently to the Kiriamba jungle through awooden cage.Generally, local poachers and farmers put traps tohunt wild boars for their meat and saving crops from maraudingwild animals.

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 28-01-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 19:40 IST
Odisha Forest personnel rescue leopard
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A team of forest personnel onThursday rescued a leopard, which got stuck in a trapallegedly fixed by unidentified persons to catch wild boar inOdisha's Ganjam district.

The leopard was trapped in Kundakhai forest in Bugudaforest range, about 70-km from here.

The four-yearold leopard attacked a 30-year old man,who rushed to see the animal during the rescue operation. Theyouth identified as D K Das has sustained injuries and isadmitted at the Government Hospital in Buguda. His conditionwas stated to be out of danger, police said.

After being rescued safely, the big cat was releasedin the Kiriamba dense forest, said Divisional Forest Officer(Ghumusar South) Satya Narayan Behura.

Veterinary doctors treated the rescued leopard beforeit was released in the dense forest, he said.

The forest personnel took around four-hours to rescuethe big cat by using the net and shifting it to the forestoffice and subsequently to the Kiriamba jungle through awooden cage.

Generally, local poachers and farmers put traps tohunt wild boars for their meat and saving crops from maraudingwild animals. Several acres of the standing crops haveallegedly been destroyed by the wild boars in the area, astheir population have increased many folds, farmers alleged.

As the news about the trapped leopard spread in thearea, a big crowd gathered in the site to witness the rescueof the big cat. Presence of the crowd made the rescueoperation complicated, said a forest officer.

The jungle areas under Buguda forest range are verydense and have a number of wild animals, including leopards,elephants, blackbucks, wild boars and other, forest officialssaid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson tells Scottish nationalists: stop going on about another referendum

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Scottish nationalists should stop talking endlessly about another independence referendum as the 2014 vote was a once-in-a-generation event. I dont think that the right thing to do is to talk endles...

Congo's lawmakers vote to remove prime minister

Lawmakers in Congo have voted to remove Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba, paving the way for President Felix Tshisekedi to appoint someone more loyal.The no confidence vote in Ilunkamba is the latest move by Tshisekedi to distance ...

'Maharashtra's New Renewable Energy Policy to attract Rs 75,000-cr investments'

Maharashtras New Renewable Energy Policy will attract Rs 75,000-crore investments, said the states Power and New Renewable Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Thursday.Nitin Raut, Minister for Power and New Renewable Energy, Government of Mahar...

NCB arrests three drug peddlers from Navi Mumbai

The Narcotics Control BureauNCB has arrested three drug peddlers after raids in NaviMumbai and seized 336 blots of LSD, 430 gm of ganja and 6 gmof cocaine, an official said on Thursday.Based on specific information, the NCBs Mumbai zonaluni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021