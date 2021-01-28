Odisha Forest personnel rescue leopard

A team of forest personnel onThursday rescued a leopard, which got stuck in a trapallegedly fixed by unidentified persons to catch wild boar inOdisha's Ganjam district.

The leopard was trapped in Kundakhai forest in Bugudaforest range, about 70-km from here.

The four-yearold leopard attacked a 30-year old man,who rushed to see the animal during the rescue operation. Theyouth identified as D K Das has sustained injuries and isadmitted at the Government Hospital in Buguda. His conditionwas stated to be out of danger, police said.

After being rescued safely, the big cat was releasedin the Kiriamba dense forest, said Divisional Forest Officer(Ghumusar South) Satya Narayan Behura.

Veterinary doctors treated the rescued leopard beforeit was released in the dense forest, he said.

The forest personnel took around four-hours to rescuethe big cat by using the net and shifting it to the forestoffice and subsequently to the Kiriamba jungle through awooden cage.

Generally, local poachers and farmers put traps tohunt wild boars for their meat and saving crops from maraudingwild animals. Several acres of the standing crops haveallegedly been destroyed by the wild boars in the area, astheir population have increased many folds, farmers alleged.

As the news about the trapped leopard spread in thearea, a big crowd gathered in the site to witness the rescueof the big cat. Presence of the crowd made the rescueoperation complicated, said a forest officer.

The jungle areas under Buguda forest range are verydense and have a number of wild animals, including leopards,elephants, blackbucks, wild boars and other, forest officialssaid.

