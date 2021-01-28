Left Menu

Karnataka SSLC exams to commence from June 14

Examinations for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) - Class 10 in Karnataka will commence from June 14, Primary and Secondary Education Minister of the state S Suresh Kumar said on Thursday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 28-01-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 20:01 IST
Primary and Secondary Education Minister of Karnataka, S Suresh Kumar (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Examinations for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) - Class 10 in Karnataka will commence from June 14, Primary and Secondary Education Minister of the state S Suresh Kumar said on Thursday. The examinations will last till June 25.

"The examination will start with the first language and end with political science," the minister said. "As per request of the students, there will be a one day gap between two examinations," Suresh told ANI adding that the mandatory 75 per cent attendance is not compulsory this year.

Students who want to submit objections regarding the time-table can send it to the director of examinations of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board till February 26. Meanwhile, schools in the state have have reopened from January 1 onwards for classes 6 to 12 after begin shut for nine months.

The minister said that that after a meeting of the Technical Advisory Committee, classes from 9 to 12 will run as per the full day time-table. "The Technical Advisory Committee will meet again in February 2021 to take a decision on the opening of the remaining classes," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

