Delhi reports 199 new COVID-19 cases
Delhi reported 199 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking total cases in the national capital to 6,34,524.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 22:53 IST
Delhi reported 199 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking total cases in the national capital to 6,34,524. According to the Delhi government health bulletin, the recoveries in the national capital reached 6,22,114 after 119 new discharges today.
The death toll has mounted to 10,835 with six more deaths. At present, Delhi has 1,575 active cases. The metropolis on Thursday reported 98.04 per cent recovery rate, while the active case rate stands at 0.24per cent.
India's COVID-19 count has reached 1,07,01,193 which includes 1,73,740 active cases and 1,03,73,606 discharges. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Swami Vivekananda's passion for country impelled him to shake conscience of every Indian: Ajit Doval
India, Arab League vow to cooperate against terrorism, ensure freedom of navigation, maritime security
Air India carries first consignment of Bharat Biotech Covid vaccine from Hyderabad to Delhi
Possibility of shifting Union Minister Shripad Naik to AIIMS Delhi ruled out
Minimum temperature, air quality dips in Delhi; dense fog envelops city