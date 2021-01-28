Maha govt seeks more funds from NABARD for backward regions

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Thursday sought more funds from NABARD forbackward regions of the state, a state government releasesaid.

The National Bank for Agriculture and RuralDevelopment (NABARD) has proposed a credit plan of Rs 5.94lakh crore for Maharashtra for 2021-22.

It is an increase of 8 percent or Rs 46,481 crore overthe previous year.

Of the Rs 5.94 lakh crore, NABARD has proposedRs 1.27 lakh crore for agriculture and Rs 3.48 lakh crore formicro, small and medium enterprises.

