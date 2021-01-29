Prez should not have said anything in support of new farm laws during Parliament address: TMC

The TMC said on Friday that itwas not right on the part of President Ram Nath Kovind tosupport the new agricultural laws, during his address to thejoint session of Parliament, ''knowing well that the farmingcommunity had been protesting against the legislations''.

TMC MP Saugata Roy, after a meeting of the party'score committee, stated that the ''President should have alsomentioned that the violence at the peasants' rally on RepublicDay was a manufactured one''.

''Without disrespecting the President's address, wewant to say that when the farming community in the country isup against the farm laws, it was not right on his part tosupport the laws,'' Roy said.

He added that 19 opposition parties, including theTMC, did not attend the joint session addressed by thePresident.

