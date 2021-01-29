France's Macron says nuclear talks with Iran will be strict - Arabiya TV

France's Macron says nuclear talks with Iran will be strict - Arabiya TVReuters | Paris | Updated: 29-01-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 21:13 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said negotiations on the Iran nuclear deal would be very strict and should include Saudi Arabia, Al Arabiya television reported on Friday.
It said Macron told a media briefing that included the Saudi-owned channel that a very short time remained to prevent Iran from having a nuclear weapon. It cited him as stressing the need to avoid the mistake of the 2015 international nuclear pact with Iran that excluded other countries in the region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
