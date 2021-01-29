Russia's Putin signs law extending New START treaty by five years -Kremlin

Russia's Putin signs law extending New START treaty by five years -KremlinReuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-01-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 22:07 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a law extending the New START nuclear arms control treaty, the last major pact of its kind between Russia and the United States, by five years, the Kremlin said in a statement.
Russia has said the extension will come into effect once the two sides have exchanged diplomatic notes after each completes their domestic procedures. Russia's lower and upper houses of parliament voted to ratify the extension on Wednesday.
Signed in 2010 and due to expire next week, the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) is a cornerstone of global arms control and limits the numbers of strategic nuclear warheads, missiles and bombers that Russia and the United States can deploy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Russia
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
- Kremlin
ALSO READ
Chinese COVID-19 vaccine Ad5-Ncov shows high antibody levels at Russian trial -Ifax
EMERGING MARKETS-South African rand, Russian rouble rise; stocks at record high
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny could face 3.5 years in jail on return to Russia - lawyer
Russia reports 24,763 new COVID-19 cases, 570 deaths
Russia registers 24,763 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours