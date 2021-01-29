Left Menu

AstraZeneca says fixed most of European manufacturing issues

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-01-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 23:41 IST
AstraZeneca says fixed most of European manufacturing issues
AstraZeneca has fixed most of the issues affecting its European manufacturing and productivity at its plants there should start to increase, its chief executive said on Friday. CEO Pascal Soriot said the company was focused on lifting production for the European Union after a public dispute over a shortfall in supplies in the first three months of the year.

"We believe we have fixed most of the issues," Soriot told a news briefing, adding that productivity should improve rapidly over the coming months. (Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

