'Truth stands, even if there be no public support': Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid his humble tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his 73rd death anniversary.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2021 09:17 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 09:17 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid his humble tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his 73rd death anniversary. "'Truth stands, even if there be no public support. It is self-sustained'- Mahatma Gandhi. A humble tribute to Bapu on his death anniversary," the Wayanad MP tweeted.
Mahatma Gandhi, the man who led India to freedom from British colonial rule, was assassinated on January 30, 1948. He was assassinated by Nathuram Godse, who was against Gandhi's idea of partition. Bapu, as he was lovingly called, played one of the most prominent roles in India's freedom struggle through non-violence and peaceful ways.In India, five days are declared as Martyrs Day to honour those who laid down their lives for the country. Of these, the first day is January 30, when Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated in 1948. (ANI)
