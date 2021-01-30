Left Menu

BARC scientist commits suicide after argument with wife

A 37-year-old scientist, working with the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), allegedly died by suicide at his home in Mumbai's Trombay, the police said on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-01-2021 11:07 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 11:07 IST
BARC scientist commits suicide after argument with wife
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A 37-year-old scientist, working with the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), allegedly died by suicide at his home in Mumbai's Trombay, the police said on Friday. According to the police, the man identified as Anuj Tripathi, worked as a scientific officer at the BARC.

The incident took place on Friday when Tripathi had an argument with his wife over giving food to their children. After the argument, Tripathi went to his bedroom and hanged himself from the ceiling fan using a towel, said the police. The police further stated that Tripathi was rushed to a nearby hospital in the BARC campus, by his wife and neighbours where the doctors after checking declared him dead.

"The Trombay police have registered an accidental death report (ADR). No suicide note was found. An investigation is underway," added the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

