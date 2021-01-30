Left Menu

Protesting Indian farmers begin hunger strike after week of clashes

Farm leaders said Saturday's hunger strike, to coincide with the death anniversary of Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi, would show Indians that the protesters were overwhelmingly peaceful. "The farmers' movement was peaceful and will be peaceful," said Darshan Pal, a leader of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha group of farm unions organising the protests.

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 11:09 IST
Protesting Indian farmers begin hunger strike after week of clashes
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Indian farmers began a one-day hunger strike on Saturday in protest against new agricultural laws after a week of clashes with authorities that left one dead and hundreds injured.

Angry at what they see as laws benefiting large private buyers at the expense of producers, tens of thousands of farmers have been camped at protest sites on the outskirts of the capital New Delhi for over two months. A planned tractor parade on Tuesday's Republic Day turned violent when some protesters deviated from pre-agreed routes, tore down barricades and clashed with police, who used tear gas to try and restrain them.

Sporadic clashes between protesters, police and groups shouting anti-farmer slogans have broken out on multiple occasions since then. Farm leaders said Saturday's hunger strike, to coincide with the death anniversary of Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi, would show Indians that the protesters were overwhelmingly peaceful.

"The farmers' movement was peaceful and will be peaceful," said Darshan Pal, a leader of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha group of farm unions organising the protests. "The events on January 30 will be organised to spread the values of truth and non-violence."

Agriculture employs about half of India's population of 1.3 billion, and unrest among an estimated 150 million landowning farmers is one of the biggest challenges to the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since first coming to power in 2014. Eleven rounds of talks between farm unions and the government have failed to break the deadlock. The government has offered to put the laws on hold for 18 months, but farmers say they will not end their protests for anything less than a full repeal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary on Saturday, saying his principles of truth and non-violence are still relevant through which any struggle for rights can be won.Gandhi was shot d...

Odisha hikes monthly stipend of house surgeons in state-run

The Odisha government onSaturday hiked the monthly stipend of house surgeons invarious state-run medical colleges and hospitals by Rs 8,000,an official notification said.The house surgeons will now get Rs 28,000 as astipend, it said.They we...

Chhattisgarh: Man gets life sentence for raping minor niece

A man was sentenced to lifeimprisonment by a court in Chhattisgarhs Durg district forsexually-assaulting his four-and-a-half-year-old niece in2019.Additional District and Sessions Judge II Fast TrackSpecial Court Mamta Bhojwani, who awarded...

FACTBOX-10 facts about the most dangerous diseases you've never heard of

As the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic, resources are being sucked away from the fight against a host of debilitating diseases that affect 1.7 billion of the poorest people on the planet, medical experts have warned.On Saturday, chariti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021