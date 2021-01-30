Left Menu

PM Modi, Vice President Naidu attend prayer meet at Gandhi Smriti

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the prayer meet organised on 73rd death anniversary of the Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, at Gandhi Smriti here on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 18:05 IST
PM Modi, Vice President Naidu attend prayer meet at Gandhi Smriti
PM Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu attended prayer meet at Gandhi Smriti (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the prayer meet organised on 73rd death anniversary of the Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, at Gandhi Smriti here on Saturday. Many Union ministers and senior leaders of opposition also attended the prayer meeting at Gandhi Smriti.

During the ceremony, the dignitaries paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation. They also paid the silent tribute to the martyred leader. During the prayer meeting, singer Anup Jalota performed a beautiful rendition of "Vaishnav jan to tene kahiye', one of Mahatma's favourites bhajans.

In India, five days are declared as Martyrs Day to honour those who laid down their lives for the country. Of these, the first day is January 30, when Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated in 1948. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, the man known for his nonviolent resistance against the colonisers, led India to freedom from British colonial rule. He was assassinated on January 30, 1948, by Nathuram Godse, who was against Gandhi's idea of partition.

Bapu, as he was lovingly called, played one of the most prominent roles in India's freedom struggle through non-violence and peaceful ways. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SpiceJet to launch 20 new domestic flights

SpiceJet on Saturday said it will start 20 new domestic flights, including 16 services that will be connecting Jaipur to various cities of the country.The remaining four flights would be on the Kolkata-Pakyong route and Delhi-Dehradun route...

Young Sonam upsets Shakshi to win gold at senior wrestling nationals

Talented grappler Sonam Malik stunned Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik 7-5 in the finals to claim the gold medal in the senior womens national wrestling championships here on Saturday.The 19-year-old from Haryana displayed great d...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul NygardA judge reserved her decision on Thursday on whether to grant bail to Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard ahead of...

Fresh data show toll South African virus variant takes on vaccine efficacy

Clinical trial data on two COVID-19 vaccines show that a coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa is lessening their ability to protect against the illness, underscoring the need to vaccinate vast numbers of people as quickly as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021