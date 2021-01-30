Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM releases State Sikh Coordination Committee's 2021 calendar

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday released the 2021 calendar of the Uttarakhand Sikh Coordination Committee in Janta Darshan Hall located at the Chief Minister's residence here.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 30-01-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 19:16 IST
CM Trivendra Singh Rawat released the 2021 calendar of the Uttarakhand Sikh Coordination Committee (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

"A good depiction of the gurudwaras and historicity of Uttarakhand has been done by the Sikh Coordination Committee through the calendar," said Rawat.

"The Sikh community always plays an active role in the society, all possible efforts are being made by the state government for the welfare of the minorities. Efforts have been made to ensure that all sections get benefits from the schemes. Work are being done keeping everyone's interests in mind," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

