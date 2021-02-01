Left Menu

Local train services resume in Mumbai

After being suspended for almost ten months since the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown last year, the local train services in Mumbai have been resumed for the public on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-02-2021 10:01 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 10:01 IST
Passengers arrive at Dadar railway station in Mumbai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

After being suspended for almost ten months since the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown last year, the local train services in Mumbai have been resumed for the public on Monday. Railway authorities have classified three-time slots for the general public - from the first service of the day to 7 am, 12 pm to 4 pm and 9 pm to the end of the day.

The trains between 7 am and 12 pm and between 4 pm and 9 pm are available only for essential services. According to Western Railway, the entry and exit and gates and ticket counters have been increased to reduce the rush.

A commuter told ANI, "It is good for the public that local trains have started." Western Railway has appealed to passengers to adhere to COVID-19 norms and protocols.

The operations of Mumbai local train services were shut for normal passengers for almost ten months since the beginning of the lockdown in wake of COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

