Left Menu

Govt schemes helped thousands of children, women out of malnutrition, says Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said that State government schemes like 'Matri Sashaktikaran Abhiyan' and 'Mukhyamantri Suposhan Abhiyan' have helped thousands of children and women in coming out of malnutrition.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 01-02-2021 10:24 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 10:24 IST
Govt schemes helped thousands of children, women out of malnutrition, says Bhupesh Baghel
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said that State government schemes like 'Matri Sashaktikaran Abhiyan' and 'Mukhyamantri Suposhan Abhiyan' have helped thousands of children and women in coming out of malnutrition. He further stated that he wants to create a new Dantewada for which his government has also worked on job creation, adding that today Dantewada is known as a garment hub.

"14 per cent of children are now out of malnutrition. 90,000 children have been pulled out of malnutrition and 20,000 women are now free from both anaemia and malnutrition. For this, we had launched Matri Sashaktikaran Abhiyan. We want to create a new Dantewada. For this, we have worked on job creation. Today, Dantewada is known as garment hub", said the Chhattisgarh CM on Sunday. Talking about the state of women's health in the state, he said, "What is the condition of women in Chhattisgarh and Dantewada? More than 41 per cent of women physically weak including lack of blood, children malnourished. Therefore, 'Mukhyamantri Suposhan Abhiyan' was launched first in Dantewada then in Bastar followed by the entire state."

Baghel dedicated several developments works to the people at a programme at the High School ground in Dantewada on Sunday. The Chief Minister announced Tehsil status for Barsur and the status of Sub Tehsil for Faraspal, Palnar and Badegudara. Baghel also announced the construction of seven new police stations in Dantewada district and a residential colony after the name of Shaheed Mahendra Karma for Naxal-affected families.

Baghel sanctioned an amount of Rs 4 crore from the revolving fund to engage the unemployed at the village self-employment centre, out of which two-year interest-free loan will be given to the unemployed in the area. Along with this, Baghel also announced the construction of 50-seater Balak Ashram Hostel in Gram Panchayat Moflnar, Ghat construction and beautification work on the Dankini river in the city of Dantewada, the building of shops for the displaced traders of the city, an indoor stadium in Kuakonda Nakulanar, a mini stadium in Barsur, the extension of the bus stand in Kirandul, Shaheed Mahendra Karma Palika Bazar in Geedam, the extension of a residential facility in the police line, the construction of 40-metre culvert on Dhurli to Basanpur road, the construction of divider and wide road with drainage wide from Nakulnar Maharana Pratap Chowk to district office Kuakond.

A sanction was given for the construction of a museum for the preservation of tribal culture and construction of a community building in Paatarras for Sarv Bastariya Samaj Dantewada. (ANI)

TRENDING

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

Semiconductor shortage: Automakers actively engaging with supply partners to mitigate impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. A Minute With Gary Oldman on Mank, streaming and revisiting SmileyOscar winner Gary Oldman goes back to 1930s Hollywood in Netflix film Mank, playing screenwriter Herman J. Mankie...

Macau's gambling revenues in January drop 63.7% as visitors decline

Feb 1 - Gambling revenue in Macau in January dropped 63.7 from a year earlier the worlds biggest casino hub struggled to boost visitors from its key market of mainland China because of a rise in COVID-19 cases across the border. Januarys fi...

Cambodian leader Hun Sen terms Myanmar coup "internal affairs"

Longtime Cambodian leader Hun Sen on Monday referred to Myanmars military coup as internal affairs of the country and declined further comment.Cambodia does not comment on the internal affairs of any country at all, either within the ASEAN ...

Govt schemes helped thousands of children, women out of malnutrition, says Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said that State government schemes like Matri Sashaktikaran Abhiyan and Mukhyamantri Suposhan Abhiyan have helped thousands of children and women in coming out of malnutrition. He further...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021