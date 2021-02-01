Left Menu

'Ruler is one who creates wealth': Sitharaman quotes poet Thiruvalluvar during Budget presentation

During her third Budget presentation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday quoted a Tamil couplet from the classic book Thirukkura written by Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar, mentioning the quality of a good king.

01-02-2021
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Image Credit: ANI

During her third Budget presentation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday quoted a Tamil couplet from the classic book Thirukkura written by Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar, mentioning the quality of a good king. "A king/ruler is the one who creates and acquires wealth, protects and distributes it for common good," Sitharaman said while quoting from the Thirukkura book before announcing her proposal for direct tax.

This was the second time Sitharaman has quoted the Thiruvalluvar. During the presentation of Budget last year, she quoted Thiruvalluvar mentioning the 'five jewels' required by a good country.

Quoting the seer's thoughts, Sitharaman had read in Tamil: "Pini Inmai Selvam Vilaivu Inbam Emam Ani Enba" and translated it in English saying five jewels are required for a good country, that are -- one which is without illness, one with wealth, it should have good crops, it should have happiness as well as safety and security."

