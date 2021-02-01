Left Menu

Political parties lambast budget; say nothing it for AP

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 01-02-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 20:29 IST
Political parties lambast budget; say nothing it for AP
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@FinMinIndia)

Political parties, including theruling YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh on Monday lambasted theUnion Budget, saying it contained nothing for the state.

The Centres decision to spend Rs 35,000 crore for theCOVID-19 vaccination programme was the sole satisfying pointin the whole Budget, the YSRC said.

The main opposition Telugu Desam Party, on the otherhand, blasted the YSRC for 'mortgaging' the state's intereststo the Centre and drawing a blank for AP in the Union Budget.

The Congress called the Budget a ''shock to the middleclass and the poor''.

YSRC parliamentary party leader V Vijayasai Reddy saidthe Budget was a ''complete disappointment'' for AP that hadbeen eagerly awaiting central assistance to tide-over thefinancial difficulties.

''This can be called West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu andKerala Budget and not the Union Budget.

Given the allocations, we fear the Budget doesn't applyto the rest of the states,'' Vijayasai Reddy remarked.

''There is no mention about the allocations to thePolavaram multipurpose project or the Metro Rail projects inVisakhapatnam and Vijayawada.

The proposed freight corridors between Khargpur andVijayawada and Nagpur and Vijayawada are of no real use forthe state,'' he said.

He demanded that the Centre set up one of the fourproposed virology centres and also one of the seven majortextile parks in AP.

The Rajya Sabha member wanted the Centre to enhance thePM Kisan grant from Rs 6,500 to Rs 10,000 each as 65 per centof the state's population was dependent on agriculture.

Vijayasai Reddy regretted that not a single new railwayproject was announced for the state.

TDP spokesman K Pattabhiram wondered what the 28 MPs ofthe YSRC were doing in New Delhi when the Centre left thestate totally high and dry.

''What happened to your tall claims of securing specialcategory status to AP? You could not achieve a single projectthough several like the Visakhapatnam Railway Zone,Dugarajapatnam port, Vizag-Chennai Industrial Corridor arepending with the Centre,'' he said.

While neighbouring Tamil Nadu got Rs 1.03 lakh croreworth road projects, AP drew a blank, he pointed out.

The YSRC MPs failed to secure funds even for theAmaravati-Anantapuramu Expressway, the TDP leader said.

State Congress president S Sailajanath came down heavilyon the Union Finance Minister for imposing extra burden oncommon people by levying extra agricultural cess on diesel andpetrol.

''There is no relief for the middle class in any form.Itsalso shocking for the poor people, Sailajanath said in astatement.

Jana Sena, an ally of the BJP, however, hailed the Budgetsaying it gave top priority to healthcare.

''The Union Budget is encouraging.

At a time when the economy remained badly hit due to thecoronavirus pandemic, the top priority accorded to thehealthcare sector is to be hailed,'' Jana Sena PoliticalAffairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

DU reopening: Teachers 'struggle' to find adequate facilities on day 1; blame 'mindless order'

The Delhi University Teachers Association DUTA on Monday criticised the varsity for not giving colleges and teachers adequate time for preparation on the first day of limited reopening of colleges.The Delhi University issued a notification ...

Sebi to be notified as gold exchange regulator: FM

The government on Monday said capital market watchdog Securities and Exchange Board of India Sebi will be the designated regulator for gold exchanges, which will infuse transparency in gold transactions.In the Budget of 2018-19, the governm...

Lt Gen JS Nain assumes command of Southern Army in Pune

Lieutenant General JS Nain, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal assumed command of Southern Army on 01 February 2021 with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony to honour the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial, Pune. It was followed by a...

Budget 2020-21: Aircraft leasing companies in GIFT city to get tax holiday

Aircraft leasing companies based out of GIFT city in Gujarats Gandhinagar would get a tax holiday on capital gains and rental income earned, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Monday.At present, there are no aircraft leasing c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021