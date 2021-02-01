Left Menu

Lt Gen JS Nain assumes command of Southern Army in Pune

The General Officer has been an Instructor at Infantry School and a  Military Observer at the United Nation mission in Iraq and Kuwait.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 21:19 IST
Lt Gen JS Nain assumes command of Southern Army in Pune
 The General Officer and his wife, Mrs Anita Nain, who is also the Regional President of Army Wives Welfare Association, were accorded a warm welcome by the Military Officials at Pune. Image Credit: Twitter(@ANI)

Lieutenant General JS Nain, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal assumed command of Southern Army on 01 February 2021 with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony to honour the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial, Pune. It was followed by a traditional Guard of Honour at Headquarters Southern Command.

The General Officer is an alumnus of Sainik School, Kunjpura and National Defence Academy, Pune. He was commissioned in June 1983 into the Dogra Regiment. Currently, he is also their Colonel of the Regiment. General Nain has comprehensive and well rounded operational experience through varied command and staff appointments tenanted during his distinguished military career. He commanded his Battalion in Jammu and Kashmir on the Line of Control and in a strike Corps of Southern Command, a Mountain Brigade in North East, an Infantry Division responsible for dominating the Line of Control in North Kashmir and a strategically important Corps on the Western front.

The General Officer has been an Instructor at Infantry School and a Military Observer at the United Nation mission in Iraq and Kuwait. He has held prestigious staff appointments namely in an Independent Mechanised Brigade, Counter Insurgency Force, the Military Secretary's Branch at Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army), Headquarter South Western Command and as Chief of Staff of two operationally active Commands ie; Headquarter Northern and Eastern Command.

He is academically inclined and has researched extensively on J&K, Pakistan, China and Bangladesh, making him a domain expert of these regions. He is a graduate of Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington, College of Defence Management, Secunderabad and the prestigious National Defence College at Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The General Officer and his wife, Mrs Anita Nain, who is also the Regional President of Army Wives Welfare Association, were accorded a warm welcome by the Military Officials at Pune.

The General Officer extended his best wishes and congratulated all ranks of the Army Dental Corps and Military Farm on their Raising Day, on 01 February 2021 and exhorted them to continue their services in the true traditions of the Armed Forces.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Budget: Central varsity in Leh, strengthening over 15K schools as per new NEP announced

Setting up a central university in Leh, 100 new Sainik schools and Higher Education Commission of India, increasing collaboration with foreign institutions, strengthening over 15,000 schools as per new NEP and reforms in board exams from 20...

US STOCKS-Wall St rebounds as small-time traders turn to silver

Wall Streets main indexes climbed on Monday following a steep sell-off last week, as a shift in the retail trading frenzy to silver drove up mining stocks and investors monitored progress in talks over economic stimulus.The iShares Silver T...

Philippines' Duterte accuses European Union of holding vaccines hostage

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday accused the European Union of holding up supplies of COVID-19 vaccines to other countries and complained that less wealthy countries lacked the power to secure all they sought. This is a fight ...

Budget: Central varsity in Leh, strengthening over 15K schools as per new NEP announced

Setting up a central university in Leh, 100 new Sainik schools and Higher Education Commission of India, increasing collaboration with foreign institutions as well as strengthening over 15,000 schools as per new NEP, are among the major ann...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021