Punjab CM announces helpline number for people missing from Delhi-Haryana after rally

Expressing concern over the more than 100 people from Punjab missing in the Delhi-Haryana region since the Republic Day tractor rally, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday announced helpline number 112 to report instances of such missing people.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 01-02-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 22:37 IST
Capt Amarinder annonces helpline number. Image Credit: ANI

Expressing concern over the more than 100 people from Punjab missing in the Delhi-Haryana region since the Republic Day tractor rally, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday announced helpline number 112 to report instances of such missing people. On his directive, the state AG appointed 70 lawyers to provide free legal aid to farmers facing cases in the national capital. The Chief Minister said his cabinet colleagues had met the Union Home Minister on the issue and he would personally take up the cases of such missing persons and farmers with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"Our hearts are with those fighting for their rights at the Delhi borders," said the Chief Minister, appealing to the people of Punjab to immediately dial 112 to report any case of a person missing during the tractor rally. He further added, "We will do everything possible to locate those who are missing. We are trying to get details and will ensure that they return to their homes".

Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar urged the Chief Minister to help out the farmers facing legal cases in the national capital. It is learnt that the Delhi Police has arrested around 89 persons, hailing from UP, Haryana and Punjab, and registered 38 FIRs in connection with the Republic Day violence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

