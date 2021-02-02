Left Menu

SA Weather Services issues Yellow Level 4 warning for rain

In a statement, the weather service said inclement weather would be experienced over Gauteng, the western bushveld of Limpopo, western Mpumalanga, central and eastern parts of North West and north-eastern Free State.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 02-02-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 15:39 IST
The SAWS on Tuesday warned the public to avoid low-lying bridges, roads covered with water and keep a safe following distance on the roads. Image Credit: ANI

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) has issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for disruptive rain expected to affect four provinces on Tuesday.

Over the past week, large parts of the country have been battered by heavy rains that originated from Tropical Storm Eloise a week ago that destroyed infrastructure in various regions.

Social media on Tuesday was awash with video clips and pictures of flooded road and bridges in Mpumalanga.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

