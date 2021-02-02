Left Menu

Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mankote sector in Poonch district on Tuesday.

ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 02-02-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 16:00 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mankote sector in Poonch district on Tuesday. "On February 2, at about 2.45 pm Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the line of control (LoC) in Mankote sector, district Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir," the Indian Army said.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. Earlier on January 21, Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Poonch in which an Army personnel was killed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

