Left Menu

Rakesh Tikait warns farmers' agitation will not conclude before October

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday warned the farmers' agitation will not conclude unless government repeals the three newly enacted agriculture laws and it may go on till October.

ANI | Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 02-02-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 16:15 IST
Rakesh Tikait warns farmers' agitation will not conclude before October
Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait at Ghazipur border. Image Credit: ANI

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday warned the farmers' agitation will not conclude unless government repeals the three newly enacted agriculture laws and it may go on till October. "Our slogan is 'Kanoon Wapsi Nahi toh Ghar Wapasi Nahi'. This agitation will not conclude before October, it will not end anytime soon," said Tikait while addressing a rally at Ghazipur border.

Reacting to the heavy deployment of security personnel and fencing at the borders of Delhi, he said, "The government's strategy to stop the farmers is going to backfire as it will restrict movements of farm produces to various places and in turn harm common people. I urge all of you to be prepared to carry this movement till October/November. Let the government do as much fencing as they want to do." Tikait said the youth who hoisted the flag at Red Fort was given way by the authorities themselves. "All this was done to malign the image of Punjabi community and paint the image of farmers as anti-national," he added.

Security has been beefed up at Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri borders, as farmers continue to make their way to the protest sites for the past two to three days. The Delhi Police have blocked roads near Akshardham and vehicular movement has been restricted between Delhi and Ghaziabad on National Highway-24.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

At 8,635, India's daily coronavirus cases lowest in 8 months

India registered 8,635 new coronavirus infections in a day, the lowest in eight months, while the daily deaths fell below 100 after around nine months, according to Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.The countrys COVID-19 tally h...

PM Suga says Japan plans to start vaccinations in mid-February

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday that Japan planned to begin COVID-19 vaccinations in mid-February, which would be earlier than original plans to start at the end of this month.Suga was speaking at a news conference at which he...

JK Tyre join hands with NATRAX to develop test track in Pithampur

JK Tyre Industries on Tuesday said it has inked a pact with National Automotive Test Tracks NATRAX to develop a test track at Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh.The companyhas inked a memorandum of understanding MoU with NATRAX towards the develo...

Breast cancer overtakes lung as most common cancer-WHO

Breast cancer has overtaken lung cancer as the most common form of the disease, the World Health Organisation said on Tuesday. For the first time, breast cancer now constitutes the most commonly occurring cancer globally, Andre Ilbawi, a ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021