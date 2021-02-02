Left Menu

Soccer-Olympique de Marseille coach Villas Boas offers to quit over difference of views

Olympique de Marseille coach Andre Villas Boas said on Tuesday that he had offered to resign, citing a disagreement over the Ligue 1 club's sporting policy. "I submitted my resignation saying that I did not agree with the sporting policy. I don't want money," Villas Boas told a news conference.

Olympique de Marseille coach Andre Villas Boas said on Tuesday that he had offered to resign, citing a disagreement over the Ligue 1 club's sporting policy.

"I submitted my resignation saying that I did not agree with the sporting policy. I don't want anything from OM. I don't want money," Villas Boas told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

