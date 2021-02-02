Left Menu

Antibodies against COVID-19 detected in 56.13 pc population in Delhi's 5th Sero survey: Satyendar Jain

Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday informed that in the fifth Sero survey done in the national capital, antibodies against the COVID-19 have been detected in 56.13 per cent of the population.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 19:51 IST
Antibodies against COVID-19 detected in 56.13 pc population in Delhi's 5th Sero survey: Satyendar Jain
Delhi's Health Minister, Satyendar Jain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday informed that in the fifth Sero survey done in the national capital, antibodies against the COVID-19 have been detected in 56.13 per cent of the population. In a tweet, Jain said, "In the fifth Sero survey done in the national capital of Delhi, antibodies have been detected in 56.13 per cent of the population. This was the largest survey being done by the Delhi Government."

"Delhi has largely won over COVID-19, though we should continue to practice COVID-19 appropriate behaviour," the tweed added. In a press conference, the Health Minister advised everyone to follow COVID-19 guidelines properly instead of discussing herd immunity details.

Satyendar Jain said, "Sero Survey shows about 56 per cent of people have developed antibodies. We should not get into discussions over herd immunity. Everyone should follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour including wearing masks and sanitizing hands regularly." Professor (Dr.) Balram Bhargava, DG of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had earlier informed in September 2020, "Sero Survey tells us about the prevalence or trend of the pandemic in a particular area. One Sero survey alone will not be enough. The National Sero Survey which was conducted in April-May is being repeated now after three months."

Meanwhile, India reported 8,635 new COVID-19 cases, 13,423 discharges, and 94 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN40 US-INDIA-LDALL CHINA Washington In its first response to the China-India border standoff, the Biden administration has voiced concern over Beijings pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate its neighbours and said it was closely monit...

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine 92% effective in fighting COVID-19

Scientists gave Russias Sputnik V vaccine the green light on Tuesday saying it was almost 92 effective in fighting COVID-19 based on peer-reviewed late-stage trial results published in The Lancet international medical journal. Experts said ...

GST rationalisation on healthcare supplements welcome move: Amway India CEO

Direct selling major Amway on Tuesday said it is looking forward to GST rationalisation on healthcare supplements from 18 per cent to 5 per cent, given the focus on a holistic healthcare system in the Union Budget 2021-22.Stating that the I...

Budget made 'token gestures' to real estate sector: NCR realtors

Realtors in the National Capital Region NCR on Tuesday said the Union Budget 2021-22 made token gestures to the real estate sector and hoped the government would soon consider their demands for loans from banks and single-window clearance f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021