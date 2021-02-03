Power grid inaugurated in Narela

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain inaugurated a 66/11 kV state-of-the-art, maintenance-free grid at Narela on Wednesday.

The smart power grid involves minimum input and gives maximum output with zero human intervention. It will ensure 24/7 electricity supply, Jain said.

''The power grid plant is state-of-the-art and is maintenance-free as it works on a centralised automated system,'' he said.

It is constructed to cater to the chemical industries and solve the problem of overloading in the area.

The newly set-up power grid operates from a centralised automated system -- supervisory-controlled and data acquisition centre that increases the durability of the plant and makes it maintenance-free, according to an official statement.

The Delhi government is committed to providing 24/7 electricity supply and this smart power grid is a step ahead in this endeavour, the minister added.

