Power grid inaugurated in Narela

Power grid inaugurated in NarelaPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 17:34 IST
Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain inaugurated a 66/11 kV state-of-the-art, maintenance-free grid at Narela on Wednesday.
The smart power grid involves minimum input and gives maximum output with zero human intervention. It will ensure 24/7 electricity supply, Jain said.
''The power grid plant is state-of-the-art and is maintenance-free as it works on a centralised automated system,'' he said.
It is constructed to cater to the chemical industries and solve the problem of overloading in the area.
The newly set-up power grid operates from a centralised automated system -- supervisory-controlled and data acquisition centre that increases the durability of the plant and makes it maintenance-free, according to an official statement.
The Delhi government is committed to providing 24/7 electricity supply and this smart power grid is a step ahead in this endeavour, the minister added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Power
- Delhi
- Narela
- Satyendar Jain