Left Menu

Germany lifts climate targets for transport sector

The government has said the target should be achievable because the European Union has already agreed tough new emissions rules for private passenger car fleets as well as truck tolls linked to CO2 emissions. Energy Minister Svenja Schulze said the new target was paired with goals to raise the share of renewable energy used in transport to 28% by 2030, helped by incentives for the use of electric cars, the production of green hydrogen from solar and wind power, and biofuels from waste.

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 03-02-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 17:53 IST
Germany lifts climate targets for transport sector
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The German government approved a draft law on Wednesday to set a more ambitious target for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, aiming for 2030 levels to be 22% below those in 1990. That compares with a current target of just over 6%.

Transport is a laggard compared with the electricity and heating sectors where a greater degree of decarbonisation has been achieved as renewable energy sources replace fossil fuels. The government has said the target should be achievable because the European Union has already agreed tough new emissions rules for private passenger car fleets as well as truck tolls linked to CO2 emissions.

Energy Minister Svenja Schulze said the new target was paired with goals to raise the share of renewable energy used in transport to 28% by 2030, helped by incentives for the use of electric cars, the production of green hydrogen from solar and wind power, and biofuels from waste. She stressed the law would provide for the step-by-step reduction in the use of some biofuels, such as palm oil, from food crops or forests.

"I want to promote fuels that are efficient and affordable and that protect the climate without destroying nature," she said. Jet fuels must include at least 2% of liquid fuel derived from renewable power via electrolysis by 2030.

The German law implements and well exceeds the targets of an EU renewable energy directive that demands a 14% share of renewable fuels by 2030 for the bloc. The law must pass both houses of parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia to ship COVID-19 vaccine to rebel-held eastern Ukraine, Kremlin says

The Kremlin said on Wednesday Russia would supply the rebel-controlled regions of eastern Ukraine with its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 despite Kyivs ban on using the Russian shots. Ukraine expects to receive shipments of Western-made...

Bajaj Consumer Care shares jump 20 pc after Q3 earnings

Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care on Wednesday jumped 20 per cent after the company reported a 17.54 per cent rise in consolidated profit for the third quarter ended December 2020.The stock zoomed 20 per cent to close at Rs 255.95 -- its upper ...

UK's Gove demands longer grace period and 'political solution' for N. Ireland

Britain demanded on Wednesday that the European Union agree to extend and expand waivers on the movement of certain goods from Britain into Northern Ireland calling for urgent political solutions to problems implementing post-Brexit rules.W...

France's COVID-19 situation fragile but new lockdown not inevitable, says government

The COVID-19 situation in France remains fragile but a new national lockdown is not necessarily inevitable, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.Attal said that while the figures for new COVID-19 cases were high, and even th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021