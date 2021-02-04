Left Menu

NCB makes another arrest in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested another person in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and drug case, said NCB sources.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-02-2021 10:52 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 10:33 IST
NCB makes another arrest in Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested another person in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and drug case, said NCB sources. The arrested man, Jagtap Singh Anand is the elder brother of Karamjeet alias KJ, who was earlier arrested in this case. Several transactions were found between Jagtap, KJ and others.

Jagtap was also involved in the drug trade, according to NCB sources. In another development, NCB has brought Karan Sajnani and Rahila Furniturewala to the NCB office. They are in judicial custody in connection with the drugs case. NCB had confirmed earlier that these two men might have an alleged involvement in Rajput's death case.

The NCB, which has been probing the drugs angle in Sushant's death case, started the investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage, and transportation. Sushant died by alleged suicide in his apartment here on June 14, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Arrests made at Myanmar anti-coup protest in Mandalay - activists

At least three arrests were made in Myanmar after a protest on Thursday in the second-biggest city Mandalay against this weeks coup, activist groups said.The demonstration was the first such street protest against this weeks army takeover t...

Rafale has caused worries in China's camp, says IAF Chief

Asserting that India has made adequate deployments at the China border to deal with the ongoing conflict with Beijing, IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria on Thursday said that the induction of Rafale aircraft has caused worries in the Chinese camp as ...

Vehicles in Priyanka Gandhi's convoy collide in UP's Hapur, none hurt

Three to four vehicles in Congress leader Priyanka Gandhis convoy collided on a highway in western Uttar Pradeshs Hapur district on Thursday morning.No one was hurt in the incident that took place near Garh Mukteshwar area. The vehicles, in...

West Bengal Polls: Congress, Left to hold seat sharing talks on 7 Feb

Left parties and the Congress will hold a third-round meeting on 7th February to discuss seat sharing for the West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections, Congress sources said. The remaining 101 seats will be finalised in the final round o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021