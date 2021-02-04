Left Menu

Uttarakhand schools to reopen for Classes 6 to 9, 11 from Feb 8

Schools in Uttarakhand for students of Classes 6 to 9 and will open from February 8 after a gap of 10 months due to the pandemic-induced lockdown.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 04-02-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 22:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand Om Prakash issued an order on Thursday stating that the schools across the state will re-open on February 8 for Classes 6 to 9 and 11.

The order also stated the guidelines to be followed by educational institutes to check the spread of COVID-19. "Students will only be allowed to attend classes after written permission from parents," the order stated.

The order also stated the guidelines to be followed by educational institutes to check the spread of COVID-19. "Students will only be allowed to attend classes after written permission from parents," the order stated.

Following the COVID-19 guidelines, schools in Uttarakhand re-opened after a gap of over seven months on November 2 for students of class 10 and 12. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

