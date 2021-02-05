Left Menu

Nornickel ordered to pay $2 billion over Siberian Arctic fuel spill

A power business owned by mining giant Norilsk Nickel must pay 146.2 billion roubles ($1.95 billion) for environmental damages in Siberia caused by a fuel spill in the Arctic last May, a Russian court ruled on Friday. The spill released 21,000 tonnes of diesel into rivers and subsoil near the city of Norilsk in Siberia, where the company is based.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 16:12 IST
A power business owned by mining giant Norilsk Nickel must pay 146.2 billion roubles ($1.95 billion) for environmental damages in Siberia caused by a fuel spill in the Arctic last May, a Russian court ruled on Friday.

The spill released 21,000 tonnes of diesel into rivers and subsoil near the city of Norilsk in Siberia, where the company is based. Greenpeace has compared the incident to the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill off Alaska and Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced fury over the leak. Nornickel did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment. Its shares were down 0.7% in Moscow after the decision by the court in Russia's Krasnoyarsk region, underperforming the benchmark index, which was up 0.7%.

The court action was initiated by Russia's environment watchdog, which sought 148 billion roubles from Nornickel's power business, NTEC, for the damage. The company's own estimate of the environmental cost was far lower, at 21.4 billion roubles. The level of the court damages is unprecedented for Russia, in terms of an environmental penalty, and could send a message to industry that underinvestment in maintenance is unacceptable, analysts said.

"One has to answer for what has been done," Putin said in December, when asked about Nornickel and the spill. Nornickel had already set aside $2 billion for possible payment of the damages which hit its net profit for the first half of 2020.

($1 = 75.0000 roubles)

