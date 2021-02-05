Left Menu

HAL receives provisional certificate for indigenous Engine, Flight Display Unit from CEMILAC

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has received the provisional certificate of Engine and Flight Display Unit (EFDU) indigenously developed for Jaguar DARIN III fighter aircraft platform at Bandhan program during Aero India 2021, informed the HAL on Friday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 05-02-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 19:22 IST
HAL receives provisional certificate for indigenous Engine, Flight Display Unit from CEMILAC
Director of Engineering and Research and Development Arup Chatterjee receiving the clearance certificate from Chief Executive of CEMILAC V S Prasad . Image Credit: ANI

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has received the provisional certificate of Engine and Flight Display Unit (EFDU) indigenously developed for Jaguar DARIN III fighter aircraft platform at Bandhan program during Aero India 2021, informed the HAL on Friday. Director of Engineering and Research and Development Arup Chatterjee received the clearance certificate from Chief Executive of Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC) V S Prasad.

"This development would not only lead to self-reliance but also enable HAL to develop further similar smart instrument display system and multi-function display for various aircraft platforms," Chairman and Managing Director of HAL R Madhavan said. According to a press statement issued by HAL, the EFDU developed by Mission and Combat Systems R and D Centre (MCSRD&C) of HAL is a flight-critical system displaying engine fuel and flight parameters required for flying the aircraft.

"In case of failure of the primary flight display unit, EFDU provides necessary engine, fuel, hydraulics and navigation data required for get-you-home functionality on a single 4" X5" AM1 LCD display," it said. The HAL said that the EFDU will replace an Imported Engine and Flight Instrument System Unit thereby giving a boost to the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swedish Foreign Ministry says Russia expelling Swedish diplomat

Swedens foreign ministry said on Friday that one of its diplomats was being expelled from Russia.The EU Observer online news site cited unnamed EU sources saying that Russia had expelled diplomats from Germany, Poland, and Sweden for attend...

Maha power bill stir: BJP protests in Thane

The Thane unit of the BJP on Fridayagitated in front of the MSEDCL office in Wagle Estate hereagainst what it claimed were exorbitant power bills sent toconsumers.MLC Niranjan Davkhare, who led the protest, saidMSEDCL had sent disconnection...

IIT Kharagpur to felicitate six luminaries for their contributions to society

IIT Kharagpur will be conferringthe prestigious Honorary Degree, Doctor of Science HonorisCausa, and Life Fellow awards to six personalities for theirexemplary contributions to the institute and society.The awards will be conferred on the o...

SC refuses to entertain plea against new WhatsApp privacy policy

The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain a plea which had sought a direction to instant messaging platform WhatsApp to roll back its new privacy policy on grounds that it is allegedly violative of laws and can impact the countrys secur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021