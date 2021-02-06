Farmers in Karnataka blocked highways protesting Centre's farm laws

Farmers on Saturday blockedhighways in different parts of Karnataka, to expresssolidarity with the ryots protesting against the contentiousagriculture laws introduced by the Centre, in New Delhi anddemanding withdrawal of the legislations.

In response to a call given by various farmers'associations led by Kuruburu Shanthakumar, peasants in thestate swarmed all highways leading to and out of theBengaluru, to block it.

A few pro-Kannada organisations too came in support ofthe agitators and staged demonstrations.

The demonstrations took place in Bengaluru, Mysuru,Kolar, Koppal, Bagalkote, Tumakuru Davangere, Hassan,Mangaluru, Haveri, Shivamogga, Chikkaballapura, and otherplaces.

Protesters courted arrest in some parts of the stateincluding the capital city.

In view of the agitation, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommaitold reporters in the city that he has directed the police toensure that vehicular movement is not affected and people arenot made to suffer.

Elaborate security arrangements were made in the state.

Condemning the agitations, Union Minister for Chemicaland Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda told media that theaccusations made by the peasants were 'wrong' and said theNarendra Modi government has implemented the recommendationsof Swaminathan Committee report to address the agrariandistress and farmers' suicide.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana,have been camping at several Delhi border points sinceNovember last year, demanding that the government repeal thethree farm laws and legal guarantee of minimum support price(MSP) for their crops.

