Delhi reports 123 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 123 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours.

Delhi Health Department said the total count of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has gone up to 6,35,916. The metropolis has 1,174 active cases.

With 151 more patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the discharges have gone up to 6,23,865. The death toll has gone up to 10,877. (ANI)

