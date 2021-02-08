J-K: Students offer prayers for those who lost their lives in Uttarakhand glacier burst

Students of a private school in Jammu offered special prayers for those who lost their lives in the Uttarakhand glacier burst and also prayed for the safety of others who still remain to be rescued, on Monday. At Shiksha Niketan School some students held placards while others stood with folded hands, offering prayers.

Nandita Saini, a student, told ANI, "We have gathered here to offer prayers for the people who have lost their lives following the Uttarakhand glacier burst. May their souls rest in peace." Teachers also joined the students this morning in the school compound.

"I am really worried about the people who went missing, their families must be in a panic right now. I just hope they will be rescued at the soonest. We have gathered here to pray for all of them," said Madhav Verma, another student. A glacier burst in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.

Around 203 people are missing and 11 dead bodies have been recovered as of now, according to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. The Uttarakhand Chief Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs each to the kin of those who lost their lives.

On the cause of the disaster, the Chief Minister said experts can explain the reason behind the glacier outburst, adding that the government is focusing on saving the lives of people and the rescue operation. (ANI)

