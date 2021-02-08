Jharkhand govt issues helpline numbers for people from state stranded in Chamoli
Jharkhand government on Monday issued helpline numbers for the people from the state who are stranded in Uttarkhand's Chamoli due to the glacier burst.ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 08-02-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 18:17 IST
Jharkhand government on Monday issued helpline numbers for the people from the state who are stranded in Uttarkhand's Chamoli due to the glacier burst. The Labour department of the state government has issued five WhatsApp numbers and three Control Room numbers for the people in need of help to reach out to the state government.
Stranded people can contact these control room numbers: 0651-2490055, 0651-2490058, 0651-2490083, 0651-2490052, 0651-2490037 and 0651-2490125. Tapovan Hydro-Electric Power Dam, also known as Rishi Ganga Project was completely washed off following a glacier burst in the Chamoli, said the Indian Air Force's initial report as Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) deployed at Joshimath has undertaken recce of the affected areas.
A glacial broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project. "Over 200 people are feared to be missing following the glacier burst," said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Army's Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv makes crash-landing in J&K's Kathua district; 2 pilots injured: Officials.
Chamoli glacier disaster: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat appeals to people to not spread rumours through old flood videos.
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat says Alaknanda water level is 1 metre above normal but flow reducing gradually.
Health top priority for govt, efforts being made to improve medical services in U'khand: CM Trivendra Singh Rawat
Seven bodies recovered, at least 125 missing after avalanche triggered by glacier burst in in Chamoli: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat.