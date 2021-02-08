Left Menu

Jharkhand govt issues helpline numbers for people from state stranded in Chamoli

Jharkhand government on Monday issued helpline numbers for the people from the state who are stranded in Uttarkhand's Chamoli due to the glacier burst.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 08-02-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 18:17 IST
Jharkhand govt issues helpline numbers for people from state stranded in Chamoli
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Jharkhand government on Monday issued helpline numbers for the people from the state who are stranded in Uttarkhand's Chamoli due to the glacier burst. The Labour department of the state government has issued five WhatsApp numbers and three Control Room numbers for the people in need of help to reach out to the state government.

Stranded people can contact these control room numbers: 0651-2490055, 0651-2490058, 0651-2490083, 0651-2490052, 0651-2490037 and 0651-2490125. Tapovan Hydro-Electric Power Dam, also known as Rishi Ganga Project was completely washed off following a glacier burst in the Chamoli, said the Indian Air Force's initial report as Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) deployed at Joshimath has undertaken recce of the affected areas.

A glacial broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project. "Over 200 people are feared to be missing following the glacier burst," said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

