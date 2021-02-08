Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to attend Kisan Mahapanchayat in Saharanpur on Feb 10

Amid the farmer protest along Delhi borders, the Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will attend Kisan Mahapanchayat in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on February 10, said sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 23:18 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to attend Kisan Mahapanchayat in Saharanpur on Feb 10
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the farmer protest along Delhi borders, the Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will attend Kisan Mahapanchayat in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on February 10, said sources. She will also offer prayers at Shakumbhra Devi Temple here before attending the programme, they said.

The Congress leader is also expected to may also conduct a dialogue with the farmers in Bijnor and Muzaffarnagar districts on February 13. Congress had earlier extended its full support to the call for 'Chakka Jam' from farmers for three hours on Saturday.

The grand old party and the other opposition parties have raised their concern against the new farm laws. Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House impeachment managers say evidence against Trump overwhelming

U.S. House of Representatives impeachment managers said on Monday that evidence against former President Donald Trump is overwhelming and he has no defense for his actions.In a brief, the managers of the Democratic-led impeachment said Trum...

Soccer-Molde v Hoffenheim Europa League game to be played in Spain

Molde will play Hoffenheim in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie in Spain due to COVID-19 travel restrictions in Norway that prevent the German side from entering the country, UEFA said on Monday. Molde were due to host Hoffen...

Assam govt gives land ownership to 471 small tea growers ahead of polls

Two days after the governmentdistributed Rs 3,000 to 7.47 lakh tea garden workers in Assam,Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday handed over landownership to 471 small tea growers, ahead of the Assemblypolls.Sonowal distributed land p...

Goldman Sachs boosts U.S. GDP estimate, sees relief bill at $1.5 trillion

Economists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Monday bumped their U.S. GDP forecast for the second quarter to 11 from 10 and said that additional fiscal measures are likely to be valued at 1.5 trillion, up from their previous 1.1 trillion estima...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021